Platinum Wave Analysis

Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

Platinum broke resistance level 1800.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 2000.00

Platinum rising inside the accelerated the impulse wave 3 which recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 1800.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from June.

The breakout of this resistance area strengthened the bullish pressure on Platinum.

Given the predominant daily uptrend, Platinum can be expected to rise further to the next round resistance level 2000.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (5)).