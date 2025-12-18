GOLD: Bulls Hold Grip for Retest of New Record High

Gold bounced from key $4300 support zone (which contained attacks in past three days) with the price being on track for the fourth consecutive daily close above this level that adds to positive outlook.

Fresh demand emerged from growing market expectations for more Fed rate cuts, keeping the price underpinned for probe through near-term congestion top ($4353), the last obstacle on the way towards all-time high at $4381).

Geopolitical situation remains highly volatile as peace talks about Ukraine so far do not show any firmer signs of potential agreement, with high uncertainty over the case about frozen Russian assets, contributing to strengthening bullish view.

Technical studies on daily chart are positive, but overbought conditions may slow the action.

Res: 4353; 4381; 4400; 4425

Sup: 4325; 4300; 4271; 4255