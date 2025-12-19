EURUSD Wave Analysis

Fri, Dec 19, 2025 @ 07:51 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

  • EURUSD reversed from resistance area
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.1600

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed from the resistance area between the resistance levels 1.1800 and 1.1910 (former multi-month high from September) – intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this from the resistance area created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star.

Given the strength of the nearby resistance area, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next round support level 1.1600 (low of the previous wave 2).

