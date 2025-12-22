CADJPY Elliott Wave: Blue Box Buy Setup Explained

Hello fellow traders,

As our members know we have had many profitable trading setups recently. In this technical article, we are going to present another Elliott Wave trading setup we got in CADJPY. The forex pair completed this correction precisely at the Equal Legs zone, referred to as the Blue Box Area. In the following sections, we will delve into the specifics of the Elliott Wave pattern observed , discuss the trading setup.

CADJPY Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 12.15.2025

The current view suggests that CADJPY is forming a 3 waves correction in wave (iv) blue . The price action shows an incomplete structure from the peak. We anticipate an extension toward the extreme zone at 112.497-111.910, marked as a Blue Box. At that zone we are looking to re-enter as buyers.

We recommend members to avoid selling the pair. As the main trend remains bullish, we anticipate at least a 3-wave bounce from this Blue Box area. Once the price touches the 50 fibs against the b red connector, we’ll make positions risk-free and set the stop loss at breakeven and book partial profits. On other hand, breaking below the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level at 111.91 would invalidate the trade.

Official trading strategy on How to trade 3, 7, or 11 swing and equal leg is explained in details in Educational Video, available for members viewing inside the membership area.

Quick reminder on how to trade our charts :

Red bearish stamp+ blue box = Selling Setup

Green bullish stamp+ blue box = Buying Setup

Charts with Black stamps are not tradable. 🚫

CADJPY Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 12.19.2025

CADJPY has made extension down toward Blue Box (112.497-111.910) and found buyers as expected. The pair made strong rally from the Buying Zone, reaching new highs. Consequently, any long positions from the Blue Box should now be risk-free. We’ve set our stop loss at breakeven and have already secured partial profits. We count correction completed at 112.245 low.