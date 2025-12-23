Gold Wave Analysis

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

Gold broke key resistance level 4382.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 4600.00

Gold recently broke sharply above the key resistance level 4382.00 (which stopped the previous intermediate impulse wave (3) in the middle of October).

The breakout of the resistance level 4382.00 coincided with the breakout of the resistance trendline of the daily Ascending Triangle chart pattern from October.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 4600.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).