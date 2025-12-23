Tue, Dec 23, 2025 @ 12:34 GMT
Gold Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

  • Gold broke key resistance level 4382.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 4600.00

Gold recently broke sharply above the key resistance level 4382.00 (which stopped the previous intermediate impulse wave (3) in the middle of October).

The breakout of the resistance level 4382.00 coincided with the breakout of the resistance trendline of the daily Ascending Triangle chart pattern from October.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 4600.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

