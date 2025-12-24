Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

Silver broke round resistance level 70.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 75.00

Silver continues to rise after the earlier breakout of the resistance zone between the round resistance level 70.00 (earlier upward target) and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from November.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (5) from the start of December.

Given the strong daily uptrend and Momentum, Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 75.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (5)).