S&P 500 Wave Analysis

S&P 500: ⬇️ Sell

S&P 500 reversed from strong resistance level 6935.00

Likely to fall to support level 6710.00

S&P 500 index recently reversed from the resistance area between the strong resistance level 6935.00 (which has been reversing the price from the end of October) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the previous sharp upward impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from November.

Given the strength of the resistance level 6935.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, S&P 500 index be expected to fall to the next strong support level 6710.00 (low of the previous wave 2).