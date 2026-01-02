Fri, Jan 02, 2026 16:21 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisS&P 500 Wave Analysis

    S&P 500 Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    S&P 500: ⬇️ Sell

    • S&P 500 reversed from strong resistance level 6935.00
    • Likely to fall to support level 6710.00

    S&P 500 index recently reversed from the resistance area between the strong resistance level 6935.00 (which has been reversing the price from the end of October) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

    The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the previous sharp upward impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from November.

    Given the strength of the resistance level 6935.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, S&P 500 index be expected to fall to the next strong support level 6710.00 (low of the previous wave 2).

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.