Mon, Jan 05, 2026 12:06 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD and EUR/GBP Struggle Near Resistance, Caution Builds

    GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Struggle Near Resistance, Caution Builds

    FXOpen
    By FXOpen

    GBP/USD failed to climb above 1.3500 and corrected some gains. EUR/GBP is declining and trading below the 0.8725 support zone.

    Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Analysis Today

    • The British Pound is showing bearish signs below 1.3500.
    • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.3470 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.
    • EUR/GBP is declining and showing bearish signs below 0.8725.
    • There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at 0.8705 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

    GBP/USD Technical Analysis

    On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline after it failed to stay above 1.3500. The British Pound traded below 1.3460 to enter a short-term bearish zone against the US Dollar.

    There was a clear move below 1.3435. The pair even settled below 1.3430 and the 50-hour simple moving average. A low was formed at 1.3414, and the pair is now consolidating losses. On the upside, the GBP/USD chart indicates that the pair is facing resistance near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3502 swing high to the 1.3414 low at 1.3435.

    The next key sell zone could be 1.3460 and the 50% Fib retracement. The main hurdle for the bulls might be near a bearish trend line at 1.3470. A close above 1.3470 could open the doors for a move toward 1.3500.

    If the pair fails to recover, it could start another decline. On the downside, there is a key support forming near 1.3400. If there is a downside break below 1.3400, the pair could accelerate lower.

    The next major area of interest might be 1.3360, below which the pair could test 1.3320. Any more losses could lead the pair to 1.3250.

    EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

    On the hourly chart of EUR/GBP at FXOpen, the pair struggled to gain pace for a move above 0.8750. The Euro settled below 0.8725 and started a fresh decline against the British Pound.

    There was a clear move below the 0.8720 pivot level. The EUR/GBP chart suggests that the pair settled below the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.8720. A low is formed near 0.8696, and the pair is now consolidating losses.

    Immediate resistance is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8745 swing high to the 0.8696 low at 0.8705. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming at 0.8705.

    The next key breakout zone might be 0.8725 and the 61.8% Fib retracement. A close above 0.8725 might accelerate gains. In the stated case, the bulls may perhaps aim for a test of 0.8750. Any more gains might send the pair to 0.8780.

    Immediate support sits near 0.8695. The next key area for the bulls sits at 0.8680. A downside break below 0.8680 might call for more losses. In the stated case, the pair could drop to 0.8650.

    Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

    This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

    FXOpen
    FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
    FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.