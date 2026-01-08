EURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

EURUSD broke daily up channel

Likely to fall to support level 1.1600

EURUSD currency pair has been falling in the last few trading sessions inside the medium-term correction (2) – which started earlier from the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.1800.

The price earlier broke the support trendline of the daily up channel from November – which accelerated the active wave (2).

Given the bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1600.