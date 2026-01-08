Thu, Jan 08, 2026 23:24 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Wave Analysis

    EURUSD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

    • EURUSD broke daily up channel
    • Likely to fall to support level 1.1600

    EURUSD currency pair has been falling in the last few trading sessions inside the medium-term correction (2) – which started earlier from the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.1800.

    The price earlier broke the support trendline of the daily up channel from November – which accelerated the active wave (2).

    Given the bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1600.

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.