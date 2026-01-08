Thu, Jan 08, 2026 23:24 GMT
    Platinum Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    FxPro

    Platinum: ⬇️ Sell

    • Platinum reversed from pivotal resistance level 150.00
    • Likely to fall to support level 135.00

    Platinum recently reversed down from the resistance area between the key resistance level 2450.00 (which stopped earlier impulse wave 1) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

    The downward reversal from the resistance level 2450.00 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bearish Engulfing – which stopped the previous impulse wave 3 from December.

    Given the strength of the resistance level 2450.00 and the bearish divergence on the daily Momentum indicator, Platinum can be expected to fall to the next support level 2100.00.

