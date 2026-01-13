Tue, Jan 13, 2026 19:06 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI: Oil Prices Rise Further on Iran Uncertainty and Growing Supply Fears

    WTI: Oil Prices Rise Further on Iran Uncertainty and Growing Supply Fears

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    By Windsor Brokers Ltd

    WTI Oil price extends steep rally into fourth consecutive day, as growing tensions over Iran fuel fears of potential supply disruptions. Adding to strong uncertainty was the latest threat from President Trump that he will impose a 25% tax to all countries that buy oil from Iran.

    Slight optimism from Venezuela, where the situation is calmer and outlook for normalization of oil supply, did not make significant counter effect that kept oil prices rising.

    Today’s rally (oil was up around 2.7% for the day) broke important barriers at $60 (psychological), 60.25 (100DMA) $60.76 (Fibo 76.4% of $62.58/$54.87 descend) and $61.00 (round figure) and probed above the top of descending daily Ichimoku cloud ($61.18).

    Improving daily studies support the action, though stretched indicators suggest that bulls may take a breather.

    Limited dips are likely to mark positioning for fresh push higher, as geopolitical situation is fragile with serious risk of further escalation, which would spark stronger rally of oil prices.

    Potential dips should find firm ground above broken $60 level to keep bulls alive, with sustained break above daily cloud to unmask targets at $62.24 (200DMA) and $62.58/80 (tops of Oct 24 / Oct 9).

    Res: 61.18; 61.40; 62.24; 62.58.
    Sup: 60.76; 60.25; 60.00; 59.46.

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
    The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.