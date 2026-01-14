Wed, Jan 14, 2026 09:27 GMT
    Brent Crude oil Wave Analysis

    Brent Crude oil ⬆️ Buy

    • Brent Crude oil rising inside impulse wave c
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 68.00

    Brent Crude oil recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 62.00, resistance trendline of the daily down channel from October and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from September.

    The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave c – which belongs to the short-term ABC correction ii from December.

    Brent Crude oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 68.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave c).

