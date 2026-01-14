Wed, Jan 14, 2026 13:37 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil Price Rises Above $60

    WTI Oil Price Rises Above $60

    FXOpen
    By FXOpen

    As the XTI/USD chart shows, the price of a barrel climbed above $60 this week, reaching a one-month high.

    The main bullish driver has been large-scale anti-government protests in Iran, which could lead to a change of power and/or military action. Trump has voiced support for the protesters and threatened 25% tariffs on all countries trading with Iran. Market participants fear that Iranian oil supplies (around 1.5–2 mb/d) could simply disappear, or that the Strait of Hormuz could be closed.

    Technical Analysis of the XTI/USD Chart

    On 5 January, we:

    → used WTI price fluctuations to draw a descending channel (shown in red);

    → highlighted the long lower wicks formed when the price touched the lower boundary of the channel as evidence of strong demand (and a bear trap);

    → outlined a scenario involving a bullish impulse.

    Indeed, since then the oil price has moved higher, with:

    → the upper boundary of the descending channel being broken, while the breakout level (around $58.35) subsequently acting as support (shown by the arrow);

    → fresh data providing grounds for plotting an upward trajectory.

    After an attempted rise yesterday, downward momentum can be observed this morning (shown by the arrow). Given the rapid pace of WTI’s advance (around 2.7% since the start of the week), it is technically reasonable to assume that the market is vulnerable to a correction. The situation suggests that bulls may lack the strength to keep the price above the psychological $60 level. The market may also be sceptical that Trump will allow oil to remain this expensive (the President has said he wants a $53 barrel).

    However, if geopolitical tensions in Iran (and other regions) intensify further, this could drive WTI prices even higher.

    Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads (additional fees may apply). Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

    This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

    FXOpen
    FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
    FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.