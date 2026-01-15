Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Thu, Jan 15, 2026 07:19 GMT
    Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

    • Bitcoin broke resistance area
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 100000.00

    Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance area between the pivotal resistance level 95000.00 (which has been reversing the price from November) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from November.

    The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave iii – which belongs to the medium-term impulse wave B from November.

    Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next major resistance level 100000.00 (former support from June and November).

    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

