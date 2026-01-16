Fri, Jan 16, 2026 09:28 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

    WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    WTI Crude Oil: ⬇️ Sell

    • WTI Crude Oil rising inside minor impulse wave (1)
    •  Likely to reach resistance level 965.0

    WTI Crude Oil recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 61.00 (former Double Top from November), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from September.

    The downward reversal from the resistance zone is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star Doji – if the price closes today near the current levels.

    Given the strong daily downtrend, WTI Crude Oil can be expected to fall to the next support level 58.40 (former resistance from December).

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.