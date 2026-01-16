WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

WTI Crude Oil: ⬇️ Sell

WTI Crude Oil rising inside minor impulse wave (1)

Likely to reach resistance level 965.0

WTI Crude Oil recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 61.00 (former Double Top from November), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from September.

The downward reversal from the resistance zone is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star Doji – if the price closes today near the current levels.

Given the strong daily downtrend, WTI Crude Oil can be expected to fall to the next support level 58.40 (former resistance from December).