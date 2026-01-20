Tue, Jan 20, 2026 08:37 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSilver Wave Analysis

    Silver Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Silver: ⬆️ Buy

    • Silver broke resistance level 93.30
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 100.00

    Silver today broke above the resistance level 93.30, which reversed the price with the daily Evening Star eerier this month.

    The breakout of the resistance level 93.30 should accelerate the active impulse wave 3 which belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (3) from November.

    Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 100.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (5)).

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.