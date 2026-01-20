Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

Silver broke resistance level 93.30

Likely to rise to resistance level 100.00

Silver today broke above the resistance level 93.30, which reversed the price with the daily Evening Star eerier this month.

The breakout of the resistance level 93.30 should accelerate the active impulse wave 3 which belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (3) from November.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 100.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (5)).