Gold Wave Analysis

    By FxPro

    Gold: ⬆️ Buy

    • Gold reversed from key support level 4547.00
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 4800.00

    Gold recently reversed up from the key support level 4547.00 (former resistance from the end of December, acting as support after it was broken).

    The upward reversal from the support level 4547.00 created the daily Japanese candlesticks Hammer.

    Given the strong daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 4800.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C)).

    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

