    USDJPY Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    USDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

    • USDJPY reversed from support area
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 5.50

    USDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support area between the support level 157.75 (former strong resistance from November and October) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from December.

    The upward reversal from this support area continues the active multi-impulse upward sequence 3 from September.

    Given the multi-impulse upward sequence, USDJPY can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 160.00.

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

