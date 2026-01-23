EURJPY Wave Analysis

Fri, Jan 23, 2026 07:33 GMT
    EURJPY: ⬆️ Buy

    • EURJPY broke resistance level 185.30
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 188.00

    EURJPY currency pair recently broke above the resistance level 185.30 (which is the upper border of the sideways price range inside which the price has been moving from December).

    The breakout of this resistance level 185.30 accelerated the active impulse waves 5 and (5).

    Given the strong daily uptrend, rising daily Momentum and the strongly bearish yen sentiment see across the FX markets today, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 188.00.

