Tue, Jan 27, 2026 20:32 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Extends Steep Descend into Third Straight Day and Breaks Key Support

    USD/JPY Extends Steep Descend into Third Straight Day and Breaks Key Support

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    By Windsor Brokers Ltd

    USDJPY remains in a steep fall for the third consecutive day (down almost 4%) with speculations that intervention may be behind the move, along with increased safe-haven demand and month-end flows.

    Fresh extension lower on Tuesday broke through significant supports at 153.62 (the base of thick ascending daily Ichimoku cloud / 100 DMA) and cracked Fibo 50% retracement of 146.58/159.45 upleg (153.01).

    Daily technical studies show strong negative momentum and MAs above the price and turning south that supports current action.

    Broken cloud base/100 DMA reverted to significant resistance which should ideally cap and keep fresh bears in play for firm break of 153.01 that would expose targets at 151.50 (Fibo 61.8%) and 150.20/00 (bull-trendline / psychological) in extension.

    Res: 153.62; 154.00; 154.53; 155.61.
    Sup: 152.15; 151.50; 150.20; 150.00.

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
    The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.