USDCHF Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    USDCHF: ⬇️ Sell

    • USDCHF broke key support level 0.7880
    • Likely to fall to support level 0.7600

    USDCHF currency pair falling sharply after the price broke the key support level 0.7880 (which is the lower border of the sideways price range inside which the pair has been moving from June).

    The breakout of the support level 0.7880 accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from the middle of January.

    Given the overriding daily downtrend and the strongly bearish US dollar sentiment seen today, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.7600, forecast price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).

