EUR/USD Rally Accelerates Past 1.20, USD/CHF Buckles

EUR/USD started a fresh surge above 1.1900 and 1.2000. USD/CHF declined further and is now struggling below 0.7750.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/CHF Analysis Today

The Euro started a major increase from 1.1700 against the US Dollar.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.1915 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/CHF declined below the 0.7800 and 0.7750 support levels.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.7675 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 1.1700 zone. The Euro cleared the 1.1850 barrier to move into a bullish zone against the US Dollar.

The bulls pushed the pair above the 50-hour simple moving average and 1.1950. Finally, the pair cleared 1.2000 and 1.2050. A high was formed near 1.2080 and the pair is now consolidating gains. There was a minor pullback to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward wave from the 1.1669 swing low to the 1.2080 high.

An Immediate bid zone on the downside is near a connecting bullish trend line at 1.1915 and the 50-hour simple moving average. The next area of interest could be near the 50% Fib retracement at 1.1875.

A downside break below 1.1875 might send the pair toward 1.1765. Any more losses might send the pair into a bearish zone toward 1.1670.

If there is a fresh increase, an immediate hurdle on the EUR/USD chart is 1.2050. The first major pivot level for the bulls could be 1.2080. An upside break above 1.2080 might send the pair to 1.2120. The next selling zone could be 1.2150. Any more gains might open the doors for a move toward 1.2200.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/CHF at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline from well above 0.7880. The US Dollar dropped below 0.7800 to move into a negative zone against the Swiss Franc.

The bears pushed the pair below the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.7750. Finally, the bulls appeared near 0.7600. A low was formed near 0.7600, and the pair is now consolidating losses. There was a minor recovery toward the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.7914 swing high to the 0.7600 low.

On the upside, the pair could face bears near 0.7675 and a key bearish trend line. The first major resistance sits near the 50-hour simple moving average at 0.7740. The main barrier for an upside break could be near the 61.8% Fib retracement at 0.7795.

A daily close above 0.7795 could start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the pair could rise toward 0.7885. The next stop for the bulls might be 0.7915.

On the downside, immediate support on the USD/CHF chart is 0.7600. The first major breakdown zone could be 0.7565. A close below 0.7565 might send the pair to 0.7730. Any more losses may possibly open the doors for a move toward 0.7700 in the coming days.

