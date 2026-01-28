Wed, Jan 28, 2026 14:44 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Climbs Above 1.2000 After Trump’s Remarks

    EUR/USD Climbs Above 1.2000 After Trump’s Remarks

    FXOpen
    By FXOpen

    Expectations of lower Federal Reserve interest rates, recession risks, and the negative fallout from the US stance on Greenland have been among the factors acting as bearish drivers for the dollar in recent weeks.

    Additional pressure came from signals that the US may be willing to sell dollars to help Japan strengthen the yen. Yesterday’s comments from Donald Trump then gave the market fresh momentum.

    “The dollar is doing great,” Trump replied when asked by a reporter whether he thought it had fallen too sharply recently. Does this mean the president is comfortable with the national currency having lost around 9% during the first year of his term?

    Trump’s words triggered a sharp weakening of the US dollar against other currencies. In particular, EUR/USD rose above the psychological 1.2000 level for the first time since 2021.

    Technical Analysis of the EUR/USD chart

    EUR/USD price action towards the end of January formed an ascending channel, within which the upper boundary is acting as resistance.

    → As shown by the first arrow, a long upper wick appeared on the hourly candle, signalling increased selling pressure.

    → The second arrow highlights a similar candle, providing further evidence of seller activity.

    The RSI indicator has remained above the 50 level in recent days, confirming the bullish bias, while at the same time creating conditions for a potential pullback.

    Should a correction occur, it would allow the channel’s median line to act as support — a level that previously functioned as resistance before being broken.

    Given the rapidly shifting news backdrop and frequent comments from officials, further spikes in volatility across currency markets cannot be ruled out.

    Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips (additional fees may apply). Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

    This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

    FXOpen
    FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
    FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.