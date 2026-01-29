Thu, Jan 29, 2026 13:38 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Falls Below the 2025 Low

    USD/CAD Falls Below the 2025 Low

    FXOpen
    By FXOpen

    Yesterday, financial markets were closely watching statements from central banks regarding interest rates, including the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada. According to Forex Factory:

    → The Federal Reserve kept the Federal Funds Rate at 3.75% by a majority vote. “The economy has once again surprised us with its strength,” Powell said at the press conference. The Fed Chair also added that “our policy is in a good place”.

    → The Bank of Canada left the Overnight Rate unchanged at 2.25%. In its official statement, significant attention was paid to the impact of uncertainty surrounding the trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico (CUSMA).

    Although there were no surprises and the central banks’ decisions matched analysts’ forecasts, the reaction of the USD/CAD pair was quite dynamic. After a spike in volatility, the exchange rate fell below the 2025 low. Moreover, on higher-timeframe charts, a bearish break of support is visible, with that support running through the lows of 2023–2025.

    Technical Analysis of the USD/CAD Chart

    On 19 January, when analysing the USD/CAD chart, we:

    → highlighted important signs of bullish weakness on the chart;

    → suggested that bears might seize the initiative and attempt a break of the local ascending channel (shown in blue).

    Indeed, a bearish breakout occurred, after which the price formed a trajectory resembling an accelerating plunge (approximately −2.7% over 10 days). At the same time, there are grounds to assess the market within the context of a long-term downtrend (shown in red).

    In this context, we see that the price is near the lower boundary of the channel, which may act as support and slow the decline. However, even if bulls attempt to form a rebound, they are likely to face significant difficulties, because:

    → the price fell aggressively from the median to the lower boundary and broke the December low with virtually no local recoveries;

    → the area around the 1.3650 level appears to be a key resistance zone.

    Thus, the USD/CAD exchange rate reflects the broader January trend, in which the US dollar is under considerable pressure due to geopolitical and other factors. Notably, even Powell’s comment about the “strength of the economy” failed to support the dollar. This suggests that the market may currently be driven not by past successes of the US economy, but by concerns about future uncertainty.

    Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips (additional fees may apply). Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

    This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

    FXOpen
    FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
    FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.