Silver Prices Collapse as the Market Shifts Phase

According to media reports, the silver market has experienced its largest price drop since 1980.

Notably, it is difficult to identify a single powerful fundamental catalyst that could clearly explain the move from the 29 January high near $120 to today’s low around $72 (approximately −40%). The geopolitical backdrop remains tense, with risks related to Iran, Greenland, Ukraine and other regions still very much in play.

The media point to a cascade of long-position liquidations, a view that aligns with the analytical conclusions of our article “For the First Time In History, the Price of Silver Has Exceeded $115”, published five days ago.

At that time, we:

→ reaffirmed the primary ascending channel and highlighted a surge in volatility during the A→B move from the upper boundary of the channel;

→ suggested that “smart money” was using broad market participation to lock in profits on long positions after an extraordinary rally (more than +200% over the past six months). In Wyckoff terms, this corresponded to a distribution phase.

These assumptions were subsequently confirmed by:

→ a brief push above the A high (the UTAD pattern — Upthrust After Distribution);

→ a sharp increase in bearish pressure. As a result, around the turn of the week, XAG/USD decisively broke not only the channel median but also its lower boundary.

Within the framework of Wyckoff methodology, this price action in silver can be interpreted as follows:

→ “smart money” has completed the distribution of long positions and shifted to selling into the market;

→ retail traders’ positions are being liquidated en masse, accelerating the decline.

In other words, following the Distribution phase, the market has entered the Mark-Down phase. The speed and violence of recent price moves — making timely decision-making particularly difficult — further support this interpretation.

Therefore, even if silver attempts a rebound under the current conditions of extreme oversoldness, any recovery is likely to face a strong resistance zone in the $87.5–95 area. This is where bears previously held a clear advantage while breaking the long-term ascending channel.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads (additional fees may apply). Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.