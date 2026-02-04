Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

Silver rising inside impulse wave 3

Likely to test resistance level 100.00

Silver recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 71.25 (which stopped wave (4) at the end of December), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse from October.

The upward reversal from this support area created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal patterns long-legged Doji, which stopped the previous sharp downward correction 2.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise toward the next round resistance level 100.00.