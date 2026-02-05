Bitcoin Lingers In Red With Recovery Efforts Losing Steam

Thu, Feb 05, 2026 05:28 GMT
    Key Highlights

    • Bitcoin failed to recover above $80,000 and remains at risk of another decline.
    • BTC/USD faces hurdles near $78,750 and $82,400 on the 4-hour chart.
    • Ethereum also dipped below $2,300 and $2,250.
    • Gold started another increase and traded above $5,000.

    Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

    Bitcoin price attempted a recovery wave from $72,800 against the US Dollar. BTC failed to climb above $78,000 and remained in the red zone.

    Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price dipped below $76,000 and remained well below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $97,944 swing high to the $72,826 low. The price is also well below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

    Immediate support sits at $73,200. The first key support could be $72,500. A downside break below $72,500 might start another decline. The next major support is $70,000, below which BTC could decline toward $68,000.

    If there is a recovery wave, the price could face resistance at $77,500. The first key hurdle is $78,750. A close above $78,750 could send the price toward $82,400.

    The main resistance could be $85,350 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $97,944 swing high to the $72,826 low. A close above $85,350 and then the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) could start a steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $90,000 level. Any more gains might call for a test of $95,000.

    Looking at Ethereum, the price also reacted to the downside below $2,300. The bears might now aim for a drop below $2,120.

    Today’s Key Economic Releases

    • BoE Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 3.75%, versus 3.75% previous.
    • ECB Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 2%, versus 2% previous.
    • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 212K, versus 209K previous.
