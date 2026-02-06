Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

Ethereum broke round support level 2000.00

Likely to fall to support level 1725.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently broke the support zone between the support level 2120.00 (former multi-month low from June) and the round support level 2000.00.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active impulse wave C of the multi-month downward ABC correction (B) from August.

Ethereum can be expected to fall toward the next support level 1725.00 (former low from May and the target for the completion of the active impulse wave C).