Fri, Feb 06, 2026 05:38 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum Wave Analysis

    Ethereum Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

    • Ethereum broke round support level 2000.00
    • Likely to fall to support level 1725.00

    Ethereum cryptocurrency recently broke the support zone between the support level 2120.00 (former multi-month low from June) and the round support level 2000.00.

    The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active impulse wave C of the multi-month downward ABC correction (B) from August.

    Ethereum can be expected to fall toward the next support level 1725.00 (former low from May and the target for the completion of the active impulse wave C).

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.