EURUSD Wave Analysis

    EURUSD: ⬆️ Buy

    • EURUSD reversed from support zone
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2000

    EURUSD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 1.1790 (former double top from December), 20-day moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from January.

    The upward reversal from this support zone is aligned with the clear uptrend that can be seen on the daily EURUSD charts.

    Given the strong daily uptrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise toward the next round resistance level 1.2000.

