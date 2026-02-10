Tue, Feb 10, 2026 09:13 GMT
    Ethereum Bounce Looks Tired As Sellers Prepare Next Move

    Key Highlights

    • Ethereum started a recovery wave after a major drop to $1,750.
    • ETH is now facing hurdles near $2,150 and $2,375 on the daily chart.
    • Bitcoin price could continue lower unless there is a close above $73,500.
    • XRP recovered above $1.35 but faces key resistance near $1.520.

    Ethereum Technical Analysis

    Ethereum started a recovery wave from $1,740. The bulls were able to push ETH above $1,850 and $2,000 before they faced hurdles.

    Looking at the daily chart, the price even recovered above $2,100 and tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,399 swing high to the $1,739 low. However, the bulls are struggling to push the price above $2,150-$2,200.

    A close above $2,200 could send the price toward $3,375. The first key resistance could be near the $2,550 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,399 swing high to the $1,739 low.

    The main hurdle for the bulls sits near $2,765 and a connecting bearish trend line, above which ETH could revisit $3,000 and the 100-day simple moving average (red).

    On the downside, the bulls might be active near $1,850 and $1,820. The main support is now forming near $1,750, below which the price could slide toward $1,660. Any more losses might call for a move toward $1,500.

    Looking at Bitcoin, there was a decent recovery, but the bulls seem to be facing a key barrier near the $72,500-$73,500 zone.

    Economic Releases

    • US Import Price Index for Dec 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus +0.4% previous.
    • US Export Price Index for Dec 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus +0.4% previous.
    • US Retail Sales for Dec 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.4%, versus +0.6% previous.
