Ethereum Bounce Looks Tired As Sellers Prepare Next Move

Key Highlights

Ethereum started a recovery wave after a major drop to $1,750.

ETH is now facing hurdles near $2,150 and $2,375 on the daily chart.

Bitcoin price could continue lower unless there is a close above $73,500.

XRP recovered above $1.35 but faces key resistance near $1.520.

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum started a recovery wave from $1,740. The bulls were able to push ETH above $1,850 and $2,000 before they faced hurdles.

Looking at the daily chart, the price even recovered above $2,100 and tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,399 swing high to the $1,739 low. However, the bulls are struggling to push the price above $2,150-$2,200.

A close above $2,200 could send the price toward $3,375. The first key resistance could be near the $2,550 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,399 swing high to the $1,739 low.

The main hurdle for the bulls sits near $2,765 and a connecting bearish trend line, above which ETH could revisit $3,000 and the 100-day simple moving average (red).

On the downside, the bulls might be active near $1,850 and $1,820. The main support is now forming near $1,750, below which the price could slide toward $1,660. Any more losses might call for a move toward $1,500.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was a decent recovery, but the bulls seem to be facing a key barrier near the $72,500-$73,500 zone.

Economic Releases