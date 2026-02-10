EURUSD : Moved Higher and Banked +105 Pips +3%

February 6 2026 I entered the buy entry on the EURUSD pair at 1.1799 with a 35 pip stop loss at 1.1764 and was looking for a move higher to the 3R target at 1.1904.

Buy Trade Setup

Price taps the bullish daily demand zone (Pink) and reacted with a move higher. Bullish divergence pattern formed in the demand zone signalling a move higher. (Red line) Bullish market pattern 1.27 Fib. level hits signalling bulls will be looking to push the market higher. (Blue) All combined together and entered the BUY/LONG trade with confidence.

EURUSD 1 Hour Chart February 6 2026 (Entry)

EURUSD 1 Hour Chart February 9 2026 (Target hits/Trade closed)

EURUSD moves higher and hits 3R target at 1.1904 from 1.1799 and I closed trade for +105 pips (+3% gain risking 1% on every trade)

A trader should always have multiple strategies all lined up before entering a trade. Never trade off one simple strategy. When multiple strategies all line up it allows a trader to see a clearer trade setup. We at EWF never say we are always right. No market service provider can forecast markets with 100% accuracy. Only thing we at EWF 100%, is that we are RIGHT more than we are WRONG.

Of course, like any strategy/technique, there will be times when the strategy/technique fails so proper money/risk management should always be used on every trade. Hope you enjoyed this article and follow me on social media for updates and questions> @AidanFX

