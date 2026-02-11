Wed, Feb 11, 2026 04:47 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold (XAUUSD) Elliott Wave Outlook: Eyeing 5610 Retest

    Gold (XAUUSD) Elliott Wave Outlook: Eyeing 5610 Retest

    Elliott Wave Forecast
    By Elliott Wave Forecast

    Gold (XAUUSD) reached an all-time high of $5610.8 on 29 January 2026, marking the completion of wave I. Since then, the metal has been correcting a larger cycle that began from the September 2022 low, unfolding within wave II. The correction is developing as a double three Elliott Wave structure, reflecting a complex adjustment in price action.

    From the wave I peak, wave (W) ended at $4941.61, followed by wave (X) at $5145.73. The decline continued with wave (Y), which terminated at $4402.06. This sequence completed wave ((W)) of the higher degree. The market has since entered a rally in wave ((X)), which is also subdividing as another double three.

    Within this advance, wave (W) ended at $5091.4. A pullback in wave (X) followed, reaching $4654.35. The current move higher is unfolding as wave (Y) in a zigzag formation. From the wave (X) low, wave A advanced to $5086.53. A corrective wave B is expected before the market resumes higher in wave C, with potential to retest the $5610.82 peak.

    Completion of this rally would finalize wave (Y) of ((X)). As long as the pivot at $5610.82 remains intact, gold retains scope to turn lower again in wave ((Y)). This level is therefore critical, serving as a decisive reference point for traders assessing the next stage of the cycle.

    Gold (XAUUSD) 60 minute chart

    XAUUSD Elliott Wave Video

    You are currently viewing a placeholder content from Default. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers.

    Unblock content

    More Information

    Elliott Wave Forecast
    Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
    ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.