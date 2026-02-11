Gold (XAUUSD) Elliott Wave Outlook: Eyeing 5610 Retest

Gold (XAUUSD) reached an all-time high of $5610.8 on 29 January 2026, marking the completion of wave I. Since then, the metal has been correcting a larger cycle that began from the September 2022 low, unfolding within wave II. The correction is developing as a double three Elliott Wave structure, reflecting a complex adjustment in price action.

From the wave I peak, wave (W) ended at $4941.61, followed by wave (X) at $5145.73. The decline continued with wave (Y), which terminated at $4402.06. This sequence completed wave ((W)) of the higher degree. The market has since entered a rally in wave ((X)), which is also subdividing as another double three.

Within this advance, wave (W) ended at $5091.4. A pullback in wave (X) followed, reaching $4654.35. The current move higher is unfolding as wave (Y) in a zigzag formation. From the wave (X) low, wave A advanced to $5086.53. A corrective wave B is expected before the market resumes higher in wave C, with potential to retest the $5610.82 peak.

Completion of this rally would finalize wave (Y) of ((X)). As long as the pivot at $5610.82 remains intact, gold retains scope to turn lower again in wave ((Y)). This level is therefore critical, serving as a decisive reference point for traders assessing the next stage of the cycle.

Gold (XAUUSD) 60 minute chart

XAUUSD Elliott Wave Video