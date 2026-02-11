CHFJPY Wave Analysis

CHFJPY: ⬇️ Sell

CHFJPY broke 2 daily up channels

Likely to fall to support level 197.50

CHFJPY currency pair recently reversed down with the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star from the resistance area between the key resistance level 204.00, daily up channel from January and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 204.00 started the sharp downward correction which broke the aforementioned up channel from January and the weekly up channel from last October.

CHFJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 197.50 (low of the previous minor correction from January).