EURUSD Validates Elliott Wave with Perfect Blue Box Reaction

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 1-hour Elliott Wave Charts of EURUSD. In which, the rally from 05 November 2025 low is unfolding as a diagonal & showed a higher high sequence therefore, called for an extension higher to take place. We knew that the structure in EURUSD should remain supported & extend higher. So, we advised members not to sell the pair & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

EURUSD 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 1.31.2026

Here’s the 1- hour Elliott wave Chart from the 1.31.2026 Weekend update. In which, the rally to $1.2082 high completed wave 3 & made a pullback in wave 4. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave double three correction where wave ((w)) ended at $1.1895 low. A rally to $1.1996 high-ended wave ((x)). Then started the next leg lower in wave ((y)) towards $1.1806- $1.1688 blue box area. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for new highs ideally or for a 3-wave bounce minimum.

EURUSD Latest 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 2.12.2026

This is the latest 1-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 2.12.2026 Asia update. In which the pair is showing a strong reaction higher taking place, right after ending the correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above $1.2082 high is needed to confirm the next extension higher. Towards $1.2158- $1.2279 ( minimum extension target) and avoid deeper correction lower.

