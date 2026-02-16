Mon, Feb 16, 2026 13:34 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGOLD: Near-Term Action Remains in Directionless Mode Within $4900/$5100 Range

    GOLD: Near-Term Action Remains in Directionless Mode Within $4900/$5100 Range

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    By Windsor Brokers Ltd

    Gold price edged lower in early Monday but held within a narrow range, due to lower volumes, as Far East and the US markets are closed for holidays.

    The yellow metal traded within $4900/$5100 range in the past few sessions, reflecting lack of direction, as key drivers sent mixed signals lately.

    Technical studies show conflicting signals from negative momentum and bullish setup of MAs, while the latest economic data from the US were also mixed (unexpected strengthening in the labor market / slower than expected rise in consumer prices).

    Situation on geopolitical front is also unclear after immediate threat of US-Iran conflict eased and two countries started negotiations, although the situation remains fragile (Ukraine / deepening political gap between the US and EU) that may keep safe haven demand in the upward trajectory.

    Markets wait for fresh signals that would define near-term direction, with key technical levels standing at $4900 zone and $5100 zone.

    Break of either side to generate initial signal of reversal or bullish continuation.

    Res: 5053; 5100; 5118; 5200
    Sup: 4980; 4900; 4880; 4850

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
    The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.