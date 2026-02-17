Gold Approaches Key Zone Ahead Of Breakout Attempt

Tue, Feb 17, 2026 05:37 GMT
    Key Highlights

    • Gold started a fresh increase above $4,850 and $5,000.
    • A major contracting triangle is forming with resistance at $5,140 on the 4-hour chart.
    • WTI Crude Oil faces resistance near $63.85 and $64.50.
    • USD/JPY retested the 152.25 support zone and started a consolidation phase.

    Gold Price Technical Analysis

    Gold remained well bid above $4,650 against the US Dollar. The price formed a base and was able to settle above the $4,850 resistance zone.

    The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $5,598 swing high to the $4,401 low. The price even surpassed the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and remained well above the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

    However, the bears are now active near the $5,120 and $5,140 levels. There is also a major contracting triangle forming with resistance at $5,140. The next major resistance sits near $5,250.

    A clear move above $5,250 could open the doors for more upside. In the stated case, the bulls could aim for a move toward $5,315 and the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $5,598 swing high to the $4,401 low. The main target for the bulls could be $5,500.

    If there is another decline, Gold might find bids near the $4,960 level. The first major support sits at $4,820, below which the price might slide to $4,680. The main support sits at $4,550. Any more losses might call for a test of $4,440 or even $4,400 in the coming days.

    Looking at WTI Crude Oil, the price recovered above $65.00 before the bears took a stand near $65.50.

    Economic Releases to Watch Today

    • UK Claimant Count Change for Jan 2026 – Forecast 22.8K, versus 17.9K previous.
    • UK ILO Unemployment Rate for Dec 2025 (3M) – Forecast 5.1%, versus 5.1% previous.
    • NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for Feb 2026 – Forecast 6.0, versus 7.7 previous.
    Titan FX
    Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
    Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

