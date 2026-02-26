Thu, Feb 26, 2026 03:08 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Wave Analysis

    Bitcoin Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

    • Bitcoin reversed from support zone
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 70000.00

    Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 63155.00 (which stopped earlier impulse wave i at the start of February) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

    The upward reversal from this support zone is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – strong buy signal for Bitcoin.

    Bitcoin cryptocurrency can then be expected to rise to the next resistance level 70000.00, that stopped the previous minor correction ii.

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.