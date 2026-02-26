Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

Bitcoin reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 70000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 63155.00 (which stopped earlier impulse wave i at the start of February) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – strong buy signal for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency can then be expected to rise to the next resistance level 70000.00, that stopped the previous minor correction ii.