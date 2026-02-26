Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy
- Bitcoin reversed from support zone
- Likely to rise to resistance level 70000.00
Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 63155.00 (which stopped earlier impulse wave i at the start of February) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.
The upward reversal from this support zone is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – strong buy signal for Bitcoin.
Bitcoin cryptocurrency can then be expected to rise to the next resistance level 70000.00, that stopped the previous minor correction ii.