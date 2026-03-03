EURJPY Elliott Wave: Corrective Pullback Confirms Bullish Trend

The short-term Elliott Wave structure in EURJPY continues to indicate a bullish trend. Examination of the 45‑minute chart reveals that the pullback from the wave ((iii)) high unfolded in three distinct waves. This formation suggests a corrective nature rather than the beginning of a larger reversal. Thereby, it supports the expectations of further upside momentum. The rally from the February 13 low is proposed to develop as a five‑wave impulse.

From the February 13 low, wave ((i)) concluded at 182.27, followed by a retracement in wave ((ii)) that ended at 180.80. The pair then advanced in wave ((iii)), which itself unfolded as an impulse of a lesser degree. Within this sequence, wave (i) terminated at 183.15, while the corrective wave (ii) ended at 181.98. Subsequent strength carried wave (iii) to 184.18, before a modest dip in wave (iv) concluded at 183.19. The final leg, wave (v), reached 184.77, thereby completing the larger wave ((iii)) structure.

Attention then shifted to wave ((iv)), which is now proposed to have completed at 183.78 in the form of a triangle. This pattern reinforces the view that the correction was contained and orderly. In the near term, as long as the pivotal low at 180.84 remains intact, the expectation is for EURJPY to extend higher.

EURJPY 45-Minute Elliott Wave Chart

EURJPY Elliott Wave Video: