    USDCHF Wave Analysis

    USDCHF: ⬇️ Sell

    • USDCHF reversed from resistance zone
    • Likely to fall to support level 1.5765

    USDCHF currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 0.7830 (former multi-month support from September), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

    The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the impulse waves C of the intermediate ABC correction (4) from January.

    Given the strong daily downtrend, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.5765 (former support from July).

    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

