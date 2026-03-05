USDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF: ⬇️ Sell
- USDCHF reversed from resistance zone
- Likely to fall to support level 1.5765
USDCHF currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 0.7830 (former multi-month support from September), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.
The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the impulse waves C of the intermediate ABC correction (4) from January.
Given the strong daily downtrend, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.5765 (former support from July).