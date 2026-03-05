USDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF: ⬇️ Sell

USDCHF reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 1.5765

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 0.7830 (former multi-month support from September), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the impulse waves C of the intermediate ABC correction (4) from January.

Given the strong daily downtrend, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.5765 (former support from July).