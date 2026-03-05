Fearless Markets are exploding higher – Dow Jones & US Index Outlook

US Stock Benchmarks absolutely smash previous days selling with huge rallies today.

Since Trump’s security pledge in the Middle East, Stocks have been exploding.

Exploring Technical Levels for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500.

Global Stock Indexes remain undefeated, and no war nor Capital Market trouble seems to be providing damage in their ever-resilient rise.

No analyst or traders could have predicted such a resilient behavior from Investors amid the ongoing heavy War currently ongoing in the Middle East.

US and Israeli armies are certainly striking rough blows to the Islamic regime’s military capacities; Recent communication from both the US President and Secretary of War are reassuring Participants in the fact that the ongoing conflict has low probabilities of repeating mistakes seen in Iraq or Afghanistan: A prolonged and damaging war, without much to count for it.

As expressed in our week-opening analysis, two of the most anxiety-prone elements in this war are how long it takes, and how heavy of an impact it has on Oil prices.

For now, the length of the war is projected to be lasting around 4 to 5 weeks – this still has the potential to change, but current updates sound optimistic.

On Oil, the commodity has somewhat stabilized in the $72 to $75 range (WTI). Yes, ships are scared to pass through Strait of Hormuz but the outlook isn’t so grim right now with multiple reports of a damaged Iranian Navy.

Any explosion in Oil prices or complication in operations has the potential to dampen mood significantly – Black Gold is certainly the most volatility-prone element of them both.

Another element helping Equities is this morning’s streak of positive US data, including a strong beat on US Services PMIs and ADP private employment.

US Data this morning – MarketPulse Economic Calendar

This also tags along with strong rebounds in Global Stock Indexes, also starkly rebounding today with the Nikkei closing up 2% and European Benchmarks up about the same.

Let’s spot if this move has the potential to last by diving into today’s mid-session charts and key trading levels for the major US indexes: the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500.

Current Session’s Stock Heatmap

Current picture for the Stock Market (11:24 A.M. ET) – Source: TradingView – March 4, 2026

Defensive Blue Chips, traditionals and Energy Stocks are now seeing rejection as Wall Street turns a new rush towards Tech.

High-beta semiconductors and softwares are marking a decent recovery in the past week and leading Equities in their resilient run – They could indeed sustain less damage from any effect from a prolonged war; Actually, they would mostly benefit from high information flows and military need for technologies!

Dow Jones 4H Chart and Trading Levels

Dow Jones (CFD) 4H Chart – March 4, 2026 – Source: TradingView

The DJIA is now breaking out of its descending channel but will face key hurdles at the 49,000 resistance zone and its 4H 50-period Moving Average just below (48,975).

The morning rally is nothing short of impressive, but some profit-taking seems to be going through as traders look for quick-trades amid ongoing uncertainty – And that is certainly a way to protect trading accounts!

Rejecting the 4H MA would mark a rough stall in the middle of the range, indicative of further potential downside ahead.

Breaking back above however relaunches hopes for an all-time high run!

Dow Jones technical levels for trading:

Resistance Levels

4H 50-period MA – 48,975

49,000 to 49,250 Key psychological resistance

January ATH Resistance 49,500 to 49,700

Index All-Time highs 50,512

Support Levels

November ATH 48,300 to 48,500 Morning Support

Psychological Pivot at 48,000

August Support 47,500 to 47,650

47,000 Next Main support

45,000 psychological level (Main Support on higher timeframe)

Nasdaq 4H Chart and Trading Levels

Nasdaq (CFD) 4H Chart – March 4, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Nasdaq is indeed flexing its muscles by rebounding back above the key 25,000 level and bulls are not letting the Index correct.

Breaking the 200-period MA (25,170) would confirm the breakout and should hint at a swift run towards 25,500 – This stands as long as sentiment remains positive.

Keep a close eye on the tech sector!

Nasdaq technical levels of interest:

Resistance Levels

4H 200-period MA 25,170

Key Resistance 25,000 to 25,170 (testing)

25,400 to 25,500 Key intraday resistance

Support Levels

Mini-intraday Pivot 24,750

24,400 to 25,600 Key Support (Range Support)

February Support 24,150 to 24,300 – Morning lows

October – November Support 23,800 to 24,000

Early 2025 ATH at 22,000 to 22,229 Support

S&P 500 4H Chart and Trading Levels

S&P 500 (CFD) 4H Chart – March 4, 2026 – Source: TradingView

The S&P 500 confirms its powerful range yet again, and will now face a strong test at the 6,900 Mid-Range resistance.

Closing back above would point to a quick test of the 6,950 resistance.

Rejecting it however could easily retest previous session’s trough at 6,710.

S&P 500 technical levels of interest:

Resistance Levels

Key Resistance Zone 6,880 to 6,900 (testing)

Previous ATH Resistance 6,945 to 6,975

Current ATH 7,020

All-time High Resistance 7,000 to 7,020 (range highs)

Support Levels

Mini-Pivot 6,820 to 6,840

6,770 to 6,800 Psychological Support

Previous day lows 6,710

February lows 6,710 to 6,730

6,680 to 6,700 Next Support

6,400 Major psychological support

Safe Trades and keep a close eye on the US-Iran developments!