Fri, Mar 06, 2026 11:10 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CHF Exchange Rate Rebounds from Multi-Year Low

    USD/CHF Exchange Rate Rebounds from Multi-Year Low

    FXOpen
    By FXOpen

    The resilience of the Swiss economy and inflation remaining below 1% have made the Swiss franc an attractive safe-haven asset amid an extremely tense geopolitical backdrop and elevated gold prices. As the USD/CHF chart shows, the US dollar fell against the Swiss franc below 0.7650 in February — the lowest level since summer 2011.

    However, the pair has since begun forming higher lows, suggesting that strong support is emerging in this area. The outbreak of intensified military activity in the Middle East this week has led to a rise in the USD, with the dollar also strengthening against the franc. Market participants may be starting to view the Swiss currency as an overvalued safe-haven asset.

    Notably:

    • → This week could mark the second-largest weekly gain since the beginning of 2025.
    • → The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has already hinted at the possibility of currency interventions due to the “excessive strength of the franc”.

    Technical Analysis of the USD/CHF Chart

    From a bearish perspective:

    • → The 0.7870 level, which acted as support throughout 2025 (before being broken), has predictably served as resistance this week.
    • → The rebound from the February low may be interpreted as a bearish flag pattern within the broader long-term downtrend, suggesting the potential continuation of that trend.

    From a bullish perspective:

    • → Buying pressure has clearly broken through local resistance (the red trend line), meaning the 0.7760 level may now act as support.
    • → Price movements are forming the outlines of an ascending channel.

    Given that USD/CHF is trading near multi-year lows, it is reasonable to assume that the projected blue trajectory may not represent merely a temporary rebound within a multi-month bearish trend, but could instead be part of a significant bullish reversal. In this scenario, the lower blue trend line takes on strategic importance.

    Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips (additional fees may apply). Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

    This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    FXOpen
    FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
    FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.