Mon, Mar 09, 2026 05:59 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

    USDCAD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

    • USDCAD reversed from resistance zone
    • Likely to fall to support level 1.3500

    USDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.3725 (top of the previous impulse wave (1)), resistance trendline of the daily down channel from November and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

    The downward reversal from this resistance zone started the active short-term corrective wave 2.

    Given the strong daily downtrend, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1.3500 (which stopped earlier waves C and (2)).

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.