Wed, Mar 11, 2026 05:44 GMT
More
    Ethereum Coils in Key Zone, Traders Brace for Break

    Titan FX
    By Titan FX

    Key Highlights

    • Ethereum remained in a range above the $1,850 support.
    • A rising channel is forming with support at $1,865 on the daily chart of ETH/USD.
    • Bitcoin price started a fresh recovery wave above $68,000 and $68,500.
    • XRP is consolidating above the key support at $1.3350.

    Ethereum Technical Analysis

    Ethereum failed to surpass $2,200 and trimmed gains. ETH declined below $2,050 but remained in a range above the $1,850 support.

    Looking at the daily chart, the price again failed to clear the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,400 swing high to the $1,740 low. There is also a rising channel forming with support at $1,865.

    On the upside, the bears might remain active near $2,120. The first key resistance could be near the $2,155 level. The main hurdle for bulls sits near $2,200.

    A close above the $2,200 level could open doors for a larger upward movement. In the stated case, ETH could rise toward the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,400 swing high to the $1,740 low at $2,570 and the 100-day simple moving average (red).

    On the downside, the bulls might be active near $1,950 and $1,920. The main support is now forming near $1,865, below which the price could slide toward $1,750. Any more losses might call for a move toward $1,650.

    Looking at Bitcoin, there was another recovery wave, but the bears remained active below the $72,000 resistance zone.

    Economic Releases

    • US Consumer Price Index for Feb 2026 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus +0.2% previous.
    • US Consumer Price Index for Feb 2026 (YoY) – Forecast +2.4%, versus +2.4% previous.
    • US Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for Feb 2026 (YoY) – Forecast +2.5%, versus +2.5% previous.
    Titan FX
    Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
    Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

