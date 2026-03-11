Ethereum Coils in Key Zone, Traders Brace for Break

Key Highlights

Ethereum remained in a range above the $1,850 support.

A rising channel is forming with support at $1,865 on the daily chart of ETH/USD.

Bitcoin price started a fresh recovery wave above $68,000 and $68,500.

XRP is consolidating above the key support at $1.3350.

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum failed to surpass $2,200 and trimmed gains. ETH declined below $2,050 but remained in a range above the $1,850 support.

Looking at the daily chart, the price again failed to clear the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,400 swing high to the $1,740 low. There is also a rising channel forming with support at $1,865.

On the upside, the bears might remain active near $2,120. The first key resistance could be near the $2,155 level. The main hurdle for bulls sits near $2,200.

A close above the $2,200 level could open doors for a larger upward movement. In the stated case, ETH could rise toward the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,400 swing high to the $1,740 low at $2,570 and the 100-day simple moving average (red).

On the downside, the bulls might be active near $1,950 and $1,920. The main support is now forming near $1,865, below which the price could slide toward $1,750. Any more losses might call for a move toward $1,650.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was another recovery wave, but the bears remained active below the $72,000 resistance zone.

Economic Releases