Dow Jones Wave Analysis

Dow Jones: ⬆️ Buy

Dow Jones reversed from support level 46500.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 48000.00

Dow Jones index recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 46500.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 1 at the start of March, as can be seen from the daily Dow Jones chart below), 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from 2025 and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 46500.00 is aligned with the clear uptrend that can be seen on the daily Dow Jones charts.

Dow Jones index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 48000.00 (former support from December, which stopped earlier correction 2).