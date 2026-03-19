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    Bitcoin Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

    • Bitcoin reversed from resistance area
    • Likely to fall to support level 67070.00

    Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from the resistance area between the resistance level 75000

    00 (which stopped wave ii at the start of March), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the sharp downward impulse 1 from January.

    The downward reversal from this resistance zone will form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star – if the price closes today near the current levels.

    Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 67070.00 (which stopped the previous correction b).

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