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    Silver Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Silver: ⬇️ Sell

    • Silver broke round support level 70.00
    • Likely to fall to support level 65.00

    Silver recently broke the support zone between the round support level 70.00 (which has been reversing the price from the end of December) and the support trendline from November.

    The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term correction ii – which belongs to the impulse wave 3 from the start of February.

    Silver can be expected to fall to the next support level 65.00 (target price for the completion of the active wave ii), which stopped wave 2 at the start of February.

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