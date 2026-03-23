FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FTSE 100: ⬇️ Sell

FTSE 100 broke support zone

Likely to fall to support level 9645.00

FTSE 100 Index recently broke the support zone between the support level 10100.00 (which has been reversing the price from January) and the support level 10000.00, coinciding with the daily up trendline from 2025 and 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from June.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active impulse wave C – which belongs to the intermediate ABC correction (2) from February.

FTSE 100 Index can be expected to fall to the next support level 9645.00 (target price for the completion of the active ABC correction (2)).