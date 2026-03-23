DAX Wave Analysis

DAX: ⬇️ Sell

DAX broke long-term support level 23000.00

Likely to fall to support level 21500.00

DAX index recently broke the support zone between the powerful long-term support level 23000.00 (which has been reversing the price from June of 2025) and 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active weekly impulse wave (C) from the start of March.

DAX index can be expected to fall to the next support level 21500.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C)).