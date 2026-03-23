Natural Gas (NG_F) Nesting, Looking To Break Higher

Natural Gas (NG_F) is poised to continue higher after ending a bearish cycle in February 2026, Now in a nest, the commodity is expected to break higher while the February 2026 low is not breached.

Over the long term, Natural Gas (NG_F) has exhibited a choppy, sideways price pattern. Since 1995, it has failed to sustain a trend of either higher highs or lower lows. The commodity completed a major supercycle rally in December 2005, reaching a record high. Following that peak, a bearish corrective cycle commenced, lasting until March 2024, during which it fell to its pre-1995 lows. From the March 2024 low, a fresh bullish cycle began in a 5-wave structure, concluding in January 2026. A subsequent, highly volatile pullback ensued, ending in February 2026. Since then, the commodity has been in a “nest” formation, awaiting a bullish momentum to initiate a breakout higher.

Natural Gas H4 Elliott Wave Outlook – 22 March, 2026

We recently shared the H4 chart with Elliottwave-forecast members. The chart shows a completed impulse structure for cycle degree wave I in January 2026. According to Elliott Wave theory, a 3-wave correction/pullback follows a 5-wave trend/advance. Wave II, within a 3-wave structure, followed and ended in February 2026 at $2.779. From this February 2026 low, we anticipate a bullish impulse or 5-wave reaction to confirm that wave II has ended. The chart above shows a triple nest emerging, suggesting a significant bullish move could soon follow. However, until we see a 5-wave response, new buyers will remain hesitant. As retail traders, it’s better to join a move rather than attempt to initiate it. Let the market show the way, and then we will follow.

In the coming days/weeks, we anticipate a 5-wave advance. Once confirmed, we can confidently buy dips within the blue box. Until then, the reaction from $2.779 is likely a 3-wave bounce. Downside could resume below $2.779, as much as the expected 5-wave upside. We need more data in the coming days/weeks to determine which scenario unfolds. We always advise our members to trade with the market’s direction, whether red or green, and never against it. Currently, we don’t want to sell, but it’s not yet time to buy Natural Gas.