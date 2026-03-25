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    FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    FTSE 100: ⬆️ Buy

    • FTSE 100 reversed from support zone
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 10100.00

    FTSE 100 index recently reversed from the support area between the support level 9670.00 (which reversed the price twice in December), lower daily Bollinger Band and 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from last May.

    The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the previous impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from the start of March.

    Given the strong daily uptrend, FTSE 100 index can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 10100.00 (former low of wave (A)).

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